Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) Shares Acquired by Citadel Advisors LLC

Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 (NASDAQ:HSAQ) by 3.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 259,090 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,090 shares during the quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 were worth $2,910,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Pura Vida Investments LLC raised its holdings in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 by 9.5% in the first quarter. Pura Vida Investments LLC now owns 109,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,225,000 after acquiring an additional 9,492 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 in the first quarter valued at $2,246,000. Institutional investors own 53.72% of the company’s stock.

HSAQ opened at $9.74 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $10.02. Health Sciences Acquisitions Co. 2 has a 1-year low of $9.72 and a 1-year high of $14.66.

Health Sciences Acquisitions Corporation 2 does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

