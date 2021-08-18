Heartland Bank & Trust Co Acquires Shares of 1,947 Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,947 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $301,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,178,090 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,556,000 after purchasing an additional 101,337 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 41.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,166,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $454,015,000 after acquiring an additional 927,835 shares during the period. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.0% in the first quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,946,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,563,000 after acquiring an additional 167,521 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,946,702 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $422,023,000 after acquiring an additional 405,541 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 14.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,692,840 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $400,735,000 after acquiring an additional 337,187 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.85% of the company’s stock.

In related news, SVP Ingrid A. Estrada sold 5,475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.14, for a total value of $816,541.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,626 shares in the company, valued at $13,217,681.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard P. Hamada sold 1,631 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.50, for a total value of $229,155.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 42,160 shares in the company, valued at $5,923,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 7,783 shares of company stock valued at $1,152,033. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE KEYS opened at $164.42 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $30.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 2.89. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $157.12. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $90.62 and a twelve month high of $168.17.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 28.46% and a net margin of 16.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

KEYS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Sunday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays lowered Keysight Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $162.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.90.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

