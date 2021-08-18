Heartland Bank & Trust Co Buys Shares of 3,626 Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FANG) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,626 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $340,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FANG. Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Diamondback Energy by 31.4% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 2,984 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 713 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamondback Energy in the 1st quarter valued at $7,971,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL bought a new position in shares of Diamondback Energy in the first quarter valued at about $1,146,000. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Diamondback Energy during the 1st quarter worth about $5,489,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Diamondback Energy by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 34,386 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $2,527,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:FANG opened at $71.88 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.58. Diamondback Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $23.63 and a 12-month high of $102.53. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.63.

Diamondback Energy (NASDAQ:FANG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and natural gas company reported $2.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.21. Diamondback Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.49% and a negative net margin of 30.34%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Diamondback Energy’s quarterly revenue was up 295.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Diamondback Energy, Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.50%. This is a boost from Diamondback Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Diamondback Energy’s payout ratio is currently 59.21%.

In other Diamondback Energy news, CAO Teresa L. Dick sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.50, for a total value of $447,500.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 62,985 shares in the company, valued at $5,637,157.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Hof Matthew Kaes Van’t sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.78, for a total value of $98,758.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 65,943 shares in the company, valued at $5,920,362.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 26,100 shares of company stock worth $2,246,258. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

FANG has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $84.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Capital One Financial restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Diamondback Energy in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Diamondback Energy from $90.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, TD Securities increased their price objective on Diamondback Energy from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Diamondback Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.64.

Diamondback Energy, Inc is an independent oil and natural gas company, which engages in the acquisition, development, exploration and exploitation of unconventional, onshore oil and natural gas reserves. It operates through the Upstream and Midstream Services segments. The Upstream segment focuses on the Permian Basin operations in West Texas.

