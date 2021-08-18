Heartland Bank & Trust Co Purchases New Stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 637 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ULTA. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership bought a new stake in Ulta Beauty in the 1st quarter valued at $172,032,000. Select Equity Group L.P. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 15.8% during the 1st quarter. Select Equity Group L.P. now owns 2,363,712 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $730,789,000 after buying an additional 322,320 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 1,191.3% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 268,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $83,043,000 after buying an additional 247,800 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 46.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 488,374 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $150,990,000 after buying an additional 154,464 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. increased its position in Ulta Beauty by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 948,139 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $293,135,000 after buying an additional 141,047 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael R. Macdonald sold 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.04, for a total transaction of $1,995,228.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total value of $196,528.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ULTA opened at $360.74 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $343.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty, Inc. has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $374.47.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $2.18. Ulta Beauty had a return on equity of 29.86% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $1.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($1.39) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 65.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ulta Beauty, Inc. will post 12.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $385.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Loop Capital increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Ulta Beauty from $357.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on Ulta Beauty from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $358.38.

Ulta Beauty Company Profile

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

