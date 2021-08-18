Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Short Interest Update

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 993,900 shares, a decrease of 32.8% from the July 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 246,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 1.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.11. The company had a trading volume of 4,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 291,671. Heritage Commerce has a twelve month low of $6.13 and a twelve month high of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $668.90 million, a PE ratio of 15.57 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $11.26.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.03). Heritage Commerce had a net margin of 27.65% and a return on equity of 7.42%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Heritage Commerce will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 12th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 11th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.68%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is presently 82.54%.

In other Heritage Commerce news, Director Robert Moles sold 4,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.70, for a total transaction of $52,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,984 shares in the company, valued at $526,312.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 4.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,704,944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $23,993,000 after purchasing an additional 18,476 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 3.8% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 640,638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,829,000 after acquiring an additional 23,627 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Heritage Commerce during the second quarter worth $1,912,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 130.9% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $314,000 after acquiring an additional 14,576 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Heritage Commerce by 24.7% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 132,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,616,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Raymond James increased their price target on Heritage Commerce from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.13.

About Heritage Commerce

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the following Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by bay view funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

