Heritage Investors Management Corp Buys Shares of 3,801 Loews Co. (NYSE:L)

Heritage Investors Management Corp bought a new stake in Loews Co. (NYSE:L) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,801 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of L. First Horizon Corp raised its stake in shares of Loews by 375.2% in the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 556 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 439 shares during the period. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 2nd quarter valued at $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,053 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, FORA Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Loews during the 1st quarter valued at $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Richard Waldo Scott sold 9,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $509,262.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO David B. Edelson sold 12,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.92, for a total value of $719,298.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 41,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,296,242.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 16.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE L opened at $55.38 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.58 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.57. Loews Co. has a twelve month low of $32.75 and a twelve month high of $59.39.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.0625 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%.

L has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Loews from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 26th. TheStreet upgraded Loews from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Loews Company Profile

Loews Corp. operates as a holding company, which engages in the oil and gas business. It operates through the following segments: CNA Financial, Diamond Offshore, Boardwalk Pipeline, Loews Hotels and Corporate. The CNA Financial segment offers property, casualty, insurance, and underwriting services.

