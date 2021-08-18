Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $1.58 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Hess Co. (NYSE:HES) to report sales of $1.58 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Hess’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.78 billion. Hess posted sales of $1.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 33.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

On average, analysts expect that Hess will report full year sales of $6.53 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $5.97 billion to $7.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $7.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.40 billion to $8.07 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Hess.

Hess (NYSE:HES) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.05. Hess had a negative net margin of 2.63% and a negative return on equity of 1.00%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($1.05) earnings per share.

HES has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Tudor Pickering initiated coverage on shares of Hess in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $93.00 price objective for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Hess from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their target price on Hess from $91.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.56.

HES opened at $66.40 on Wednesday. Hess has a twelve month low of $34.82 and a twelve month high of $91.09. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $80.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.48. The company has a market capitalization of $20.56 billion, a PE ratio of -122.96 and a beta of 2.22.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 14th. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently -34.13%.

In other Hess news, CEO John B. Hess sold 150,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $13,386,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 137,525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,272,731. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 8,198 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.43, for a total transaction of $733,147.14. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 139,845 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,506,338.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC increased its position in Hess by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 38,886,142 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $3,395,538,000 after purchasing an additional 2,970,483 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Hess by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,691,160 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,592,633,000 after purchasing an additional 173,587 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,826,695 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,905,907,000 after buying an additional 247,335 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,243,588 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,593,030,000 after buying an additional 138,621 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its holdings in shares of Hess by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 9,458,225 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $669,264,000 after buying an additional 926,040 shares in the last quarter. 79.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hess Company Profile

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates through two segments, Exploration and Production, and Marketing and Refining. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Denmark, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities primarily offshore Guyana, Suriname, Canada, and in the Gulf of Mexico.

