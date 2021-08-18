Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) Short Interest Down 23.4% in July

Hess Midstream LP (NYSE:HESM) saw a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 873,500 shares, a drop of 23.4% from the July 15th total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 203,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.3 days. Approximately 3.7% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Hess Midstream by 70.6% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in shares of Hess Midstream by 17.4% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $128,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of Hess Midstream in the first quarter valued at $144,000. 58.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hess Midstream from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hess Midstream from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Hess Midstream in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $25.56.

NYSE:HESM traded down $0.47 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.93. The stock had a trading volume of 99,928 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,419. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $24.98. Hess Midstream has a 12-month low of $14.56 and a 12-month high of $27.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $599.16 million, a PE ratio of 15.54 and a beta of 2.25.

Hess Midstream (NYSE:HESM) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.08. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hess Midstream will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a $0.504 dividend. This is an increase from Hess Midstream’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. Hess Midstream’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 154.20%.

About Hess Midstream

Hess Midstream LP engages in the ownership, development and acquisition of midstream assets to provide services to third-party crude oil and natural gas producers. It operates through the following segments: Gathering, Processing and Storage and Terminaling and Export. The Gathering segment consists of natural gas and crude oil gathering and compression.

