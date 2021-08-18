Hexcel Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:HXL)

Hexcel Co. (NYSE:HXL) saw unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders bought 1,470 call options on the company. This is an increase of 2,782% compared to the typical daily volume of 51 call options.

Shares of HXL stock opened at $57.24 on Wednesday. Hexcel has a twelve month low of $31.04 and a twelve month high of $64.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.80 billion, a PE ratio of -228.96 and a beta of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $59.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The aerospace company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.07. Hexcel had a negative return on equity of 2.72% and a negative net margin of 1.77%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.08 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Hexcel will post 0.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Hexcel from $41.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Hexcel in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist upped their price objective on Hexcel from $35.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Hexcel from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hexcel presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.80.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of HXL. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 66.1% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 855,602 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $41,490,000 after purchasing an additional 15,309 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,700 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,215,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hexcel by 203.4% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DnB Asset Management AS purchased a new stake in Hexcel in the first quarter valued at about $17,010,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.56% of the company’s stock.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

