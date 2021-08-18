HGK Asset Management Inc. Buys 3,452 Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

HGK Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) by 28.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,671 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,452 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in STAG Industrial were worth $587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of STAG Industrial by 53.1% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in STAG Industrial during the first quarter worth $36,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in STAG Industrial by 74.8% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of STAG Industrial by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,686 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of STAG Industrial in the 1st quarter valued at $93,000. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get STAG Industrial alerts:

Shares of STAG Industrial stock opened at $42.08 on Wednesday. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $29.34 and a fifty-two week high of $42.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $39.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.90.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The company had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $134.36 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.1208 dividend. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is 76.72%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 7th. Raymond James boosted their target price on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Capital One Financial restated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a report on Friday, July 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. STAG Industrial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.00.

STAG Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc (NYSE: STAG) is a real estate investment trust focused on the acquisition and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. By targeting this type of property, STAG has developed an investment strategy that helps investors find a powerful balance of income plus growth.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STAG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG).

Receive News & Ratings for STAG Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for STAG Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.