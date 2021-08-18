HGK Asset Management Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB)

HGK Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) by 28.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HOMB. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the second quarter worth $25,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $45,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) during the first quarter worth $59,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 35.9% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,440 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 50.4% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007 shares during the period. 62.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HOMB. Raymond James lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th.

Shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) stock opened at $21.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.44. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.42 and a 52-week high of $29.76.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NASDAQ:HOMB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.17 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a net margin of 40.76% and a return on equity of 11.86%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 174.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 30.27%.

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

Home Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services through its subsidiary Centennial Bank. It primarily offers a range of commercial and retail banking and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities.

