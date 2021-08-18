HGK Asset Management Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT)

HGK Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT) by 28.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,053 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 5,545 shares during the period. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in World Fuel Services were worth $795,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 105,080 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,261 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 396 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its position in shares of World Fuel Services by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 42,510 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,501,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp lifted its holdings in World Fuel Services by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 4,574 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $161,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in World Fuel Services by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 55,509 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,955,000 after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. 81.12% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get World Fuel Services alerts:

In other news, Director Ken Bakshi sold 7,628 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.62, for a total value of $241,197.36. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,330,158.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael J. Kasbar bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $31.40 per share, with a total value of $314,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 878,527 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,585,747.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

INT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of World Fuel Services from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

INT opened at $32.18 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a PE ratio of 17.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.18. World Fuel Services Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.36 and a fifty-two week high of $37.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

World Fuel Services (NYSE:INT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.09. World Fuel Services had a net margin of 0.52% and a return on equity of 3.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that World Fuel Services Co. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. World Fuel Services’s payout ratio is currently 41.74%.

About World Fuel Services

World Fuel Services Corp. engages in the distribution of fuel and related products and services in the aviation, marine, and land transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Land, and Marine. The Aviation segment supply fuel and service solutions to commercial airlines, second and third-tier airlines, cargo carriers, regional and low-cost carriers, airports, fixed based operators, corporate fleets, fractional operators, and private aircraft.

Recommended Story: What is a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for World Fuel Services Co. (NYSE:INT).

Receive News & Ratings for World Fuel Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for World Fuel Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.