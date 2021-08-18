HGK Asset Management Inc. Invests $551,000 in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI)

HGK Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. (NYSE:SOI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 56,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $551,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in the 1st quarter worth about $36,498,000. Caas Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $11,700,000. Wasatch Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 93.6% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 1,461,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,934,000 after buying an additional 706,434 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 40.8% during the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,806,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,161,000 after buying an additional 523,100 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure during the first quarter worth $3,023,000. 54.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SOI stock opened at $7.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $9.24. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $333.94 million, a PE ratio of -28.12 and a beta of 2.05. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.55 and a 12-month high of $15.07.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 6.47%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Profile

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of patented mobile proppant management systems that unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites. Its products include Mobile Proppant and Mobile Chemical Management Systems, and Inventory Management Software.

