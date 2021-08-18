HGK Asset Management Inc. Sells 346 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

HGK Asset Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA) by 20.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,381 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 346 shares during the quarter. HGK Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $731,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CX Institutional raised its stake in Zebra Technologies by 14.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 9.4% during the first quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $329,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in Zebra Technologies by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Polaris Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in Zebra Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at $681,000. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Zebra Technologies by 44.2% during the 1st quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 2,703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 829 shares during the last quarter. 80.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zebra Technologies alerts:

In other Zebra Technologies news, CFO Nathan Andrew Winters sold 673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.00, for a total value of $378,226.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael A. Smith sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.77, for a total transaction of $2,503,850.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,314,133.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 38,801 shares of company stock worth $19,303,596. Corporate insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ZBRA opened at $562.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $535.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.77 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.67. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $246.83 and a fifty-two week high of $576.00.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.12 by $0.45. Zebra Technologies had a return on equity of 37.60% and a net margin of 14.76%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.35 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 44.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 15.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on ZBRA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Zebra Technologies from $490.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Zebra Technologies from $580.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $460.50.

Zebra Technologies Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

Recommended Story: What Is an EV Stock

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ZBRA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA).

Receive News & Ratings for Zebra Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zebra Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.