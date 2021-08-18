Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 1,290 Shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB)

Highland Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) by 2.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,685 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 1,290 shares during the period. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $5,008,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the first quarter valued at $29,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 82.4% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 447 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Ninety One SA PTY Ltd bought a new position in LyondellBasell Industries in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.60% of the company’s stock.

Get LyondellBasell Industries alerts:

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Alembic Global Advisors reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $117.00 price objective (down previously from $119.00) on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Bank of America downgraded LyondellBasell Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $117.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:LYB opened at $101.78 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.96 and a quick ratio of 1.22. LyondellBasell Industries has a 52-week low of $64.21 and a 52-week high of $118.01. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $101.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.53.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 49.55% and a net margin of 11.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 108.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Monday, June 7th were issued a dividend of $1.13 per share. This is a positive change from LyondellBasell Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 4th. LyondellBasell Industries’s payout ratio is presently 80.57%.

In related news, CEO Bhavesh V. Patel sold 1,406 shares of LyondellBasell Industries stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $165,908.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.18% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LyondellBasell Industries Profile

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading: How much can an individual set aside as a catch-up contribution?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LYB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB).

Receive News & Ratings for LyondellBasell Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LyondellBasell Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.