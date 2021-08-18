Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 200 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Highland Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 1.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,792 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $3,922,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NOC. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $25,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 89 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Emerson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter worth $36,000. Institutional investors own 73.20% of the company’s stock.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Thomas H. Jones sold 470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.35, for a total value of $169,834.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $358.65, for a total value of $319,915.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,991 shares in the company, valued at $4,659,222.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NOC opened at $368.63 on Wednesday. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $282.88 and a 1-year high of $379.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $366.17. The company has a market capitalization of $59.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.85.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The aerospace company reported $6.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.67. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 39.32% and a net margin of 12.10%. On average, analysts expect that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 23rd will be issued a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 20th. This represents a yield of 0.15%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 26.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NOC shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $447.00 to $478.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Seaport Global Securities lifted their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $398.00 to $419.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $330.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on Northrop Grumman from $350.00 to $409.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $391.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Northrop Grumman has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $399.10.

Northrop Grumman Profile

Northrop Grumman Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of security businesses. It creates and delivers platforms, systems, and solutions in autonomous systems, cyber, command, control, communications and computers, intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, strike, and logistics and modernization.

