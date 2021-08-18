Highland Capital Management LLC Sells 2,670 Shares of Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Highland Capital Management LLC reduced its position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW) by 2.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 117,742 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 2,670 shares during the quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,816,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new stake in Corning during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Corning by 6,540.0% in the first quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 664 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 654 shares during the period. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Corning in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.42% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on GLW. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Corning has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.13.

In other news, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 81,271 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $3,575,924.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 63,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Wendell P. Weeks sold 18,729 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $824,076.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 63,455 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,792,020. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 152,767 shares of company stock worth $6,561,834. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Corning stock opened at $40.37 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $40.83. Corning Incorporated has a 1 year low of $30.16 and a 1 year high of $46.82. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 39.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

Corning (NYSE:GLW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.02. Corning had a net margin of 13.14% and a return on equity of 22.22%. The firm had revenue of $3.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.40 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Corning Incorporated will post 2.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.38%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.06%.

Corning Incorporated engages in display technologies, optical communications, environmental technologies, specialty materials, and life sciences businesses worldwide. The company's Display Technologies segment offers glass substrates for liquid crystal displays and organic light-emitting diodes used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablets, and handheld devices.

