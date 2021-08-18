HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 44.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,243 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $848,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Delek US in the first quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Delek US by 8.3% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 681,308 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,839,000 after buying an additional 52,149 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Delek US by 248.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 124,532 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,713,000 after buying an additional 88,788 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP lifted its stake in Delek US by 2.7% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 486,773 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after buying an additional 12,854 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. lifted its stake in Delek US by 42.0% in the first quarter. Davide Leone & Partners Investment Co Ltd. now owns 139,386 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,036,000 after buying an additional 41,231 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.75% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Nilah Staskus sold 1,143 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.65, for a total value of $27,031.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms have recently commented on DK. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James cut their price target on Delek US from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Wolfe Research cut Delek US from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut Delek US from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $17.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, upped their price target on Delek US from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Delek US presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.21.

Delek US stock opened at $15.41 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.02 and a beta of 2.10. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $8.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $19.12.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.13. Delek US had a negative return on equity of 38.01% and a negative net margin of 6.58%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Delek US Company Profile

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the transportation, storage, and wholesale distribution of crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refining, Logistics, Retail, and Corporate and Other. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstocks for the manufacture of transportation motor fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel and aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products.

