HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Boosts Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 49.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $913,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,381,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,802,964,000 after purchasing an additional 697,663 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.2% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,342,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,340,429,000 after acquiring an additional 152,843 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,230,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,089,509,000 after acquiring an additional 130,061 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 0.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,578,430 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $627,692,000 after acquiring an additional 27,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,220,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $389,584,000 after acquiring an additional 53,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.00% of the company’s stock.

PNC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer set a $189.50 price target on The PNC Financial Services Group and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Odeon Capital Group cut The PNC Financial Services Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $179.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $192.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $194.00 to $252.00 in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.20.

In other news, EVP Michael J. Hannon sold 4,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.16, for a total value of $773,472.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 47,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,770,620. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Insiders sold 4,700 shares of company stock valued at $869,438 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PNC opened at $187.75 on Wednesday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.58 and a 1-year high of $203.88. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $187.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 1.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The financial services provider reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by ($0.34). The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 12.53% and a net margin of 32.72%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $8.40 EPS. The PNC Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a $1.25 dividend. This is an increase from The PNC Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 15th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 78.62%.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and BlackRock. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

