HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Grows Position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 11.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 375 shares during the quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $994,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 1,250.0% in the first quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 101.3% during the first quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 157 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Laboratory Co. of America during the first quarter valued at $48,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 22.3% during the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the period. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Laboratory Co. of America by 76.1% during the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 236 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the period. 82.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:LH opened at $305.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.45 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $280.34. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 52-week low of $170.05 and a 52-week high of $307.53.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.54 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $266.56, for a total value of $1,199,520.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,595,494.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Truist raised their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Truist Securities raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $310.00 to $318.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Laboratory Co. of America has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $306.43.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

