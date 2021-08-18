HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $666,000 Stock Position in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC decreased its stake in Fastly, Inc. (NYSE:FSLY) by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,172 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,155 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Fastly were worth $666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FSLY. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $27,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the second quarter worth $27,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Fastly by 1,808.0% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new stake in shares of Fastly in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on FSLY. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Fastly from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $60.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $45.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Fastly from $46.00 to $33.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Fastly in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Fastly from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.71.

In other Fastly news, CFO Adriel G. Lares sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $250,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 184,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,223,550. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Artur Bergman sold 14,423 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.88, for a total value of $690,573.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 134,807 shares of company stock valued at $6,829,343 over the last ninety days. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE FSLY opened at $40.96 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -26.09 and a beta of 1.11. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $51.63. Fastly, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.87 and a 52-week high of $136.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 9.78 and a current ratio of 9.78.

Fastly (NYSE:FSLY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.19. Fastly had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a negative net margin of 55.22%. The business had revenue of $85.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.98 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Fastly, Inc. will post -1.69 EPS for the current year.

Fastly, Inc operates an edge cloud platform for processing, serving, and securing its customer's applications in the United States, the Asia Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The edge cloud is a category of Infrastructure as a Service that enables developers to build, secure, and deliver digital experiences at the edge of the internet.

