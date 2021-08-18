HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Has $696,000 Holdings in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC lessened its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT) by 17.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,525 shares of the company’s stock after selling 539 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ieq Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 70.2% in the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 22,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,073,000 after purchasing an additional 9,086 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 2.6% in the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 10,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,808,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 38.7% in the second quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 47.6% in the second quarter. Coronation Fund Managers Ltd. now owns 32,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,838,000 after purchasing an additional 10,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.5% in the second quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. 54.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Spotify Technology alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Spotify Technology in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $360.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet upgraded Spotify Technology from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $350.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Truist Securities dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist dropped their price target on Spotify Technology from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $304.48.

Shares of NYSE SPOT opened at $206.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.95 billion, a PE ratio of -103.08 and a beta of 1.51. Spotify Technology S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $204.51 and a fifty-two week high of $387.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. The company has a fifty day moving average of $243.27.

Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.33. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.75 billion. Spotify Technology had a negative return on equity of 7.95% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. Analysts predict that Spotify Technology S.A. will post -1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Spotify Technology Profile

Spotify Technology SA is a digital music service offering music fans instant access to a world of music. The company operates through the following segments: Premium and Ad-Supported. The Premium segment provides subscribers with unlimited online and offline high-quality streaming access of music and podcasts on computers, tablets, and mobile devices, users can connect through speakers, receivers, televisions, cars, game consoles, and smart watches.

Featured Story: Investing in Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Spotify Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spotify Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.