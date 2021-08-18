HighPoint Advisor Group LLC Increases Holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

HighPoint Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 34.1% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,528 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,679 shares during the period. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brasada Capital Management LP raised its stake in Sysco by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP now owns 40,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 5,092 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Sysco by 12.0% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 52,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 5,613 shares during the last quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. raised its stake in Sysco by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 1,853,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,914,000 after buying an additional 532,233 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Sysco by 9.4% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 313,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,681,000 after buying an additional 26,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service increased its stake in shares of Sysco by 1.0% in the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 685,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,949,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

SYY opened at $78.67 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $75.59. Sysco Co. has a 52 week low of $53.85 and a 52 week high of $86.73. The company has a market cap of $40.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 77.89, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.82, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.11. Sysco had a net margin of 1.02% and a return on equity of 52.19%. The business had revenue of $16.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.29) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 82.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Sysco Co. will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were issued a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 130.56%.

Several research firms have recently commented on SYY. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Sysco from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. UBS Group began coverage on Sysco in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Sysco from $88.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Sysco from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $85.78.

In other Sysco news, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 650,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.56, for a total value of $51,714,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $385,070.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Joshua D. Frank sold 160,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.73, for a total transaction of $13,076,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 4,840 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,573.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,167,884 shares of company stock valued at $93,808,035. 5.17% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Sysco

Sysco Corp. engages in selling, marketing, and distribution of food products to restaurants, healthcare and educational facilities, and lodging establishments. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other. The U.S. Foodservice Operations consists of U.S.

