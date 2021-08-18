Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Issues Q4 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) updated its fourth quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.820-$0.920 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.870. The company issued revenue guidance of $713 million-$738 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $709.13 million.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of Hillenbrand stock traded down $0.20 on Wednesday, reaching $43.63. 557,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 381,378. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.67, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.53. The business has a 50 day moving average of $44.13. Hillenbrand has a 52 week low of $26.35 and a 52 week high of $52.84.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.09. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.51% and a net margin of 6.70%. The company had revenue of $695.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $686.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, VP J Michael Whitted sold 6,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.07, for a total transaction of $280,902.18. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,040.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hillenbrand Company Profile

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Featured Article: What does an inverted yield curve signify?



Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.