Hills Bank & Trust Co Acquires 26 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Hills Bank & Trust Co boosted its holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG) by 3.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 776 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 26 shares during the quarter. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $41,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in the 1st quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.36% of the company’s stock.

CMG stock traded down $18.13 on Wednesday, reaching $1,851.48. 106,419 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 285,156. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a one year low of $1,172.29 and a one year high of $1,912.75. The company has a market cap of $52.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.93, a P/E/G ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.36. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,642.16.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The restaurant operator reported $7.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.52 by $0.94. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 28.27% and a net margin of 8.57%. The company had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 25.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Chipotle Mexican Grill news, insider Scott Boatwright sold 1,607 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,600.00, for a total transaction of $2,571,200.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 11,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,996,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,136 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,763.48, for a total value of $2,003,313.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,385 shares of company stock valued at $49,400,157. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CMG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,950.00 to $2,075.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,750.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Barclays increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,530.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,700.00 to $1,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,780.00 to $1,800.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Chipotle Mexican Grill has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,754.13.

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc engages in the development and operation of classically-cooked, real food with wholesome ingredients without artificial colors, flavors or preservatives. It offers focused menu of burritos, tacos, burrito bowls, and salads prepared using classic cooking methods. The company was founded by Steve Ells in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, CA.

