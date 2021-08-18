Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 206 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Hills Bank & Trust Co cut its position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 31,089 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 206 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works makes up 1.1% of Hills Bank & Trust Co’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $6,951,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Illinois Tool Works in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on ITW shares. Citigroup raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $252.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $214.00 to $229.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $265.00 to $268.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Argus raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $230.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.88.

Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.34 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $229.88. 601,148 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,002,482. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $227.44. The company has a market capitalization of $72.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.44, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.08. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a one year low of $188.14 and a one year high of $242.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 1.73.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 30th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.56 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 81.66% and a net margin of 19.07%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 43.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.01 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 8.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.22 per share. This is a positive change from Illinois Tool Works’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.14%.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test & Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers & Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

