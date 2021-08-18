Hills Bank & Trust Co Sells 340 Shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Hills Bank & Trust Co decreased its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 3.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 340 shares during the period. Hills Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,068,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 8.4% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 5,986 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,455,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 1.4% during the first quarter. Troy Asset Management Ltd now owns 884,907 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $215,165,000 after buying an additional 12,385 shares during the last quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 5.5% during the first quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 399,813 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $97,215,000 after buying an additional 20,902 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 36.8% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,432 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,564,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcrae Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Becton, Dickinson and by 28.1% during the first quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,307 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after buying an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter. 73.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Becton Dickinson and alerts:

In other news, VP Thomas J. Spoerel sold 266 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.30, for a total transaction of $64,451.80. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,355.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Claire Fraser sold 387 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $251.58, for a total transaction of $97,361.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,309 shares of company stock worth $320,395 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BDX shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $262.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $276.93 to $265.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of Becton, Dickinson and in a research report on Monday, May 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $270.00 price target for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $272.33.

Becton, Dickinson and stock traded down $5.17 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $248.31. 1,513,127 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,362,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a PE ratio of 39.10, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $219.50 and a 12 month high of $267.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $246.64.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.30. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.51 billion. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 16.26%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.20 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.89 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.83 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio is 32.55%.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson & Co is a medical technology company. The firm engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment and diagnostic products used by healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, the pharmaceutical industry, and the general public.

Recommended Story: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Becton Dickinson and Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Becton Dickinson and and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.