Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Holcim Ltd (OTCMKTS:HCMLY) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HCMLY. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Thursday, August 5th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Holcim in a report on Monday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Societe Generale assumed coverage on shares of Holcim in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of OTCMKTS HCMLY traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.45. 30,614 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,361. The firm has a market cap of $35.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.62 and a beta of 1.21. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.33. Holcim has a twelve month low of $8.34 and a twelve month high of $12.69.

Holcim Ltd. manufactures and sells cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, and asphalt products as well as associated services and solutions. Its products are used in various projects and applications, including the construction of infrastructure projects, such as tunnels, airports, ports, bridges, data centres, roads and highways, and stadiums.

