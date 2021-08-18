Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) PT Raised to C$44.00

Home Capital Group (TSE:HCG) had its target price raised by stock analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$40.00 to C$44.00 in a report released on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “na” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 6.43% from the company’s previous close.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group from C$44.00 to C$47.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. National Bankshares raised their target price on Home Capital Group from C$48.00 to C$58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$47.00 to C$52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Home Capital Group from C$36.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Home Capital Group to C$46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$49.71.

Shares of HCG stock opened at C$41.34 on Monday. Home Capital Group has a twelve month low of C$21.00 and a twelve month high of C$42.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is C$37.60. The firm has a market cap of C$2.08 billion and a PE ratio of 10.19.

In related news, Senior Officer John Hong sold 1,678 shares of Home Capital Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$35.19, for a total value of C$59,045.46.

Home Capital Group Company Profile

Home Capital Group Inc, through its subsidiary, Home Trust Company, provides residential and nonresidential mortgage lending, securitization of residential mortgage products, consumer lending, and credit card services in Canada. It offers deposits through brokers and financial planners under the Oaken Financial brand.

