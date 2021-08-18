Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) Declares — Dividend of $0.15

Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) announced a — dividend on Wednesday, August 11th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of 0.15 per share on Thursday, August 26th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ:HMPT opened at $4.73 on Wednesday. Home Point Capital has a one year low of $4.44 and a one year high of $13.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $5.53. The firm has a market cap of $659.80 million and a P/E ratio of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.77, a current ratio of 2.94 and a quick ratio of 2.94.

Home Point Capital (NASDAQ:HMPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.55). As a group, research analysts expect that Home Point Capital will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HMPT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Home Point Capital from $12.00 to $6.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 28th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on Home Point Capital from $16.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Home Point Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. UBS Group lowered Home Point Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $9.00 to $7.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $8.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Home Point Capital in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.30.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Home Point Capital stock. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Home Point Capital Inc. (NASDAQ:HMPT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.16% of the company’s stock.

Home Point Capital Company Profile

Home Point Capital Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a residential mortgage originator and service provider. It operates through two segments, Origination and Servicing. The Origination segment sources loans through direct, wholesale, and correspondent channels. The Servicing segment offers collecting loan payments; remitting principal and interest payments to investors; managing escrow funds for the payment of mortgage-related expenses, such as taxes and insurance; and performing loss mitigation activities on behalf of investors and administering mortgage loans.

