HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.670-$1.690 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $1.650. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.27 billion-$1.27 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.24 billion.HubSpot also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.420-$0.440 EPS.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HUBS. Truist Securities raised their price target on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on HubSpot from $615.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Wolfe Research started coverage on HubSpot in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $650.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $680.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Eighteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $625.91.

Get HubSpot alerts:

Shares of HUBS traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $648.35. The stock had a trading volume of 460,713 shares, compared to its average volume of 492,155. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $591.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -348.57 and a beta of 1.68. HubSpot has a 12-month low of $260.79 and a 12-month high of $679.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. HubSpot’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that HubSpot will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $555.13, for a total transaction of $6,395,097.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 662,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $367,980,688.49. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,619 shares of company stock worth $12,485,834 over the last quarter. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HubSpot Company Profile

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.