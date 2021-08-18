HUNT Reaches Market Cap of $36.03 Million (HUNT)

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded 4.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on August 18th. HUNT has a total market capitalization of $36.03 million and $7.94 million worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, HUNT has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One HUNT coin can now be bought for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000713 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $26.66 or 0.00058221 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002184 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003052 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.10 or 0.00015506 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002186 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $393.16 or 0.00858720 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00048354 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $47.82 or 0.00104445 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The official website for HUNT is hunt.town

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

Buying and Selling HUNT

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire HUNT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.