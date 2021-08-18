Huntington National Bank Boosts Holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) by 3.6% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 40,784 shares of the asset manager’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $8,074,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Heartland Bank & Trust Co purchased a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $417,000. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.9% during the second quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 153,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,379,000 after purchasing an additional 2,795 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 7,110 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,408,000 after purchasing an additional 617 shares during the last quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.8% during the 2nd quarter. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC now owns 5,281 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,045,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ieq Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 52.8% during the second quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 2,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. 65.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.74, for a total value of $1,370,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 597,574 shares in the company, valued at approximately $116,969,134.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 23,421 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.16, for a total transaction of $4,500,579.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 156,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,077,651.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,424 shares of company stock worth $8,156,362. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $212.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $203.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.17. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $121.58 and a fifty-two week high of $219.48.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The asset manager reported $3.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.11. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 35.82% and a net margin of 41.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 12.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TROW. reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $208.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on T. Rowe Price Group from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $137.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. T. Rowe Price Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $178.50.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a financial services holding company, which engages in the provision of investment management services through its subsidiaries. It provides an array of company sponsored U.S. mutual funds, other sponsored pooled investment vehicles, sub advisory services, separate account management, recordkeeping, and related services to individuals, advisors, institutions, financial intermediaries, and retirement plan sponsors.

