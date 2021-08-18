Huntington National Bank Boosts Stock Position in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 37.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 96,557 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $13,801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV grew its stake in QUALCOMM by 8.5% during the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 51,189 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $7,316,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of QUALCOMM by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 32,070 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $4,584,000 after acquiring an additional 2,035 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management purchased a new stake in QUALCOMM during the 2nd quarter worth $360,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in QUALCOMM by 17.1% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 15,796 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $2,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC raised its position in QUALCOMM by 11.8% in the second quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 2,836 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.27% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.45, for a total transaction of $206,039.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $242,220.00. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,411 shares of company stock valued at $458,160. 0.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on QCOM shares. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $225.00 target price (up previously from $200.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of QUALCOMM in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of QUALCOMM from $165.00 to $154.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. QUALCOMM currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.81.

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $144.41 on Wednesday. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 12-month low of $108.30 and a 12-month high of $167.94. The company has a market cap of $162.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. The business has a 50 day moving average of $141.60.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.24. QUALCOMM had a return on equity of 102.31% and a net margin of 28.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 7.23 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 1st. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 81.44%.

QUALCOMM, Inc engages in the development, design, and provision of digital telecommunications products and services. It operates through the following segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT), Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL), and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI). The QCT segment develops and supplies integrated circuits and system software based on technologies for the use in voice and data communications, networking, application processing, multimedia, and global positioning system products.

