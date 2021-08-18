Huntington National Bank Purchases 20,250 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Huntington National Bank increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 73.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,896 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,250 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $18,848,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. Maltin Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Summit X LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Kathmere Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. Bernzott Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Bernzott Capital Advisors now owns 1,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 6,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,251,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period.

Shares of VOO opened at $408.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $398.50. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $295.04 and a 12-month high of $411.01.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

