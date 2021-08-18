Huntington National Bank Raises Stock Holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Huntington National Bank increased its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) by 4.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 212,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,103 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $24,741,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DVY. Bangor Savings Bank grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Bangor Savings Bank now owns 3,845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 0.9% in the first quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 5,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $633,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 1.6% during the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $715,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, Family Management Corp boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF by 76.3% in the 1st quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DVY opened at $118.84 on Wednesday. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $78.25 and a twelve month high of $124.34. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $116.95.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

