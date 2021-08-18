Huntington National Bank Sells 98 Shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL)

Huntington National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of BlackLine, Inc. (NASDAQ:BL) by 0.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 142,306 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 98 shares during the quarter. Huntington National Bank’s holdings in BlackLine were worth $15,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in BlackLine by 7.0% in the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,596,395 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $281,449,000 after purchasing an additional 169,533 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of BlackLine by 41.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 1,906,168 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $206,632,000 after buying an additional 561,782 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of BlackLine by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,393,927 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $151,102,000 after acquiring an additional 15,604 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,371,086 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,626,000 after acquiring an additional 112,476 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its position in shares of BlackLine by 47.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,130,651 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $52,372,000 after acquiring an additional 361,839 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.12% of the company’s stock.

In other BlackLine news, Director Graham Smith sold 1,500 shares of BlackLine stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $165,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,342,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Therese Tucker sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.25, for a total transaction of $1,022,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 161,183 shares in the company, valued at $16,480,961.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 104,857 shares of company stock worth $11,380,140. 10.07% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have commented on BL shares. TheStreet raised shares of BlackLine from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of BlackLine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BlackLine from $160.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Bank of America began coverage on BlackLine in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BTIG Research dropped their target price on BlackLine from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $140.30.

BL opened at $109.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $111.85. BlackLine, Inc. has a 52-week low of $73.45 and a 52-week high of $154.61. The company has a quick ratio of 4.96, a current ratio of 4.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.40 and a beta of 0.90.

BlackLine (NASDAQ:BL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $100.99 million. BlackLine had a negative return on equity of 2.89% and a negative net margin of 23.25%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that BlackLine, Inc. will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

BlackLine Company Profile

BlackLine, Inc operates a cloud-based software platform which is designed to transform accounting and finance operations for organizations of all types and sizes. Its scalable platform supports critical accounting processes such as the financial close, account reconciliations, intercompany accounting, and controls assurance.

