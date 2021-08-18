HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Announces Earnings Results

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.49 EPS.

Shares of NYSE HUYA traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $9.20. 88,813 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.46. HUYA has a 1-year low of $8.81 and a 1-year high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 16.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUYA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 849.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,590 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HUYA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 42.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HUYA. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets raised HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.25.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

