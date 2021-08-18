HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.80 EPS

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80, Briefing.com reports. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 8.26%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.49 EPS.

Shares of HUYA stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $9.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,802 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,345,964. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $14.46. HUYA has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $36.33. The stock has a market cap of $2.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.82, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.75.

HUYA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. 86 Research raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in HUYA stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 849.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,426 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,590 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN’s holdings in HUYA were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 42.48% of the company’s stock.

About HUYA

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

