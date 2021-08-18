Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$31.40.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. National Bank Financial boosted their price target on Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Laurentian Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Hydro One in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Laurentian boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$30.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Hydro One to C$32.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of H traded down C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching C$31.49. The company had a trading volume of 48,511 shares, compared to its average volume of 975,335. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 129.84, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average is C$30.58. Hydro One has a 52 week low of C$26.38 and a 52 week high of C$31.65. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.84 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.43.

Hydro One (TSE:H) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.37 by C$0.03. The company had revenue of C$1.72 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Hydro One will post 1.6194845 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a $0.2663 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 8th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 34.01%.

About Hydro One

Hydro One Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electricity transmission and distribution company in Ontario. It operates through three segments: Transmission Business, Distribution Business, and Other. The company owns and operates approximately 30,000 circuit kilometers (KMs) of high-voltage transmission lines and 124,000 circuit KMs of primary low-voltage distribution network.

