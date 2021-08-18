Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group (NASDAQ:HYFM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is a distributor and manufacturer of hydroponics equipment and supplies for controlled environment agriculture. Hydrofarm Holdings Group Inc. is based in PETALUMA, Calif. “

Separately, UBS Group started coverage on shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $69.83.

Shares of NASDAQ HYFM opened at $41.68 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.71. The stock has a market cap of $1.83 billion and a PE ratio of -277.87. Hydrofarm Holdings Group has a 12-month low of $40.38 and a 12-month high of $95.48.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HYFM. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new stake in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $53,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC purchased a new position in Hydrofarm Holdings Group during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in shares of Hydrofarm Holdings Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $67,000. 21.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hydrofarm Holdings Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and distribution of controlled environment agriculture (CEA) equipment and supplies in the United States and Canada. The company offers agricultural lighting devices, indoor climate control equipment, hydroponics and nutrients, and plant additives used to grow, farm, and cultivate cannabis, flowers, fruits, plants, vegetables, grains, and herbs in controlled environment; and distributes CEA equipment and supplies, which include grow light systems; heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems; humidity and carbon dioxide monitors and controllers; water pumps, heaters, chillers, and filters; nutrient and fertilizer delivery systems; and various growing media made from soil, rock wool or coconut fiber.

