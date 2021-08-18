i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

i-80 Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:IAUCF) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 117,000 shares, a growth of 23.7% from the July 15th total of 94,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 8.1 days.

IAUCF stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $1.97. The company had a trading volume of 2,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,709. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.07. i-80 Gold has a 12 month low of $1.88 and a 12 month high of $2.65.

Get i-80 Gold alerts:

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IAUCF. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity started coverage on shares of i-80 Gold in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

i-80 Gold Corp., a mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold and silver mineral deposits in the United States. The company's flagship property is 40% owned South Arturo mine, which comprises 388 unpatented lode mining and mill-site claims that cover an area of approximately 4,909 acres of surface and mineral rights located in Elko County, Nevada.

Recommended Story: Hang Seng Index (HSI)

Receive News & Ratings for i-80 Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for i-80 Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.