IAMGOLD Co. Expected to Earn FY2021 Earnings of $0.00 Per Share (NYSE:IAG)

IAMGOLD Co. (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) – National Bank Financial cut their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of IAMGOLD in a research report issued on Sunday, August 15th. National Bank Financial analyst M. Parkin now forecasts that the mining company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. National Bank Financial currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for IAMGOLD’s FY2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

IAG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of IAMGOLD from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $3.00 price target on shares of IAMGOLD in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from C$4.50 to C$3.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Scotiabank dropped their price target on shares of IAMGOLD from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. IAMGOLD currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.84.

IAG stock opened at $2.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 16.86, a PEG ratio of 68.33 and a beta of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $2.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. IAMGOLD has a 1 year low of $2.32 and a 1 year high of $4.64.

IAMGOLD (NYSE:IAG) (TSE:IMG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The mining company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $265.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $276.38 million. IAMGOLD had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 5.34%. IAMGOLD’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.04 EPS.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IAG. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of IAMGOLD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $24,075,000. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 41,973,817 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $125,082,000 after buying an additional 2,337,151 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 2,626.9% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,050,617 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $6,044,000 after buying an additional 1,975,418 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 49,065,937 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $144,744,000 after buying an additional 1,644,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kopernik Global Investors LLC lifted its position in shares of IAMGOLD by 72.8% during the 1st quarter. Kopernik Global Investors LLC now owns 3,383,506 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $10,083,000 after buying an additional 1,424,914 shares in the last quarter. 44.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IAMGOLD Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of gold and mineral resource properties. It owns and operates the Westwood mine in Quebec and the Cote Gold project, a development project located in Ontario. The firm also operates the Rosebel mine in Suriname, the Essakane mine in Burkina Faso, the Saramacca project, an exploration project located in Suriname, the Boto project, an exploration project located in Senegal.

