ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

ICC Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICCH) was the target of a large decline in short interest in July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,600 shares, a decline of 21.2% from the July 15th total of 3,300 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:ICCH opened at $16.08 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market cap of $53.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.29. ICC has a one year low of $10.62 and a one year high of $19.05.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of ICC by 2,142.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. Murchinson Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of ICC in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,080,000. Stilwell Value LLC grew its holdings in shares of ICC by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stilwell Value LLC now owns 202,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,236,000 after purchasing an additional 10,504 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M3F Inc. raised its position in ICC by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. M3F Inc. now owns 230,943 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,414,000 after purchasing an additional 25,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.11% of the company’s stock.

ICC Holdings, Inc operates as an insurance holding company. The firm focuses on the food and beverage industry. It operates as an insurance carrier primarily underwriting commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, worker’s compensation, and umbrella liability coverage for the food and beverage. The company was founded in 2016 and is headquartered in Rock Island, IL.

