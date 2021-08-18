Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $2.70 Million Stock Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 19.9% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 48,208 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 11,971 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 217,146 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $12,167,000 after purchasing an additional 11,697 shares in the last quarter. Kendall Capital Management increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 6,279 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 826 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 43,450 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,434,000 after purchasing an additional 2,142 shares in the last quarter. REDW Wealth LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. REDW Wealth LLC now owns 5,911 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC now owns 90,093 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,048,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.90, for a total value of $88,479.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,885,210.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Kumara Guru Gowrappan sold 14,077 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $782,118.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,741 shares of company stock valued at $1,044,733 over the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:VZ opened at $56.18 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $56.12. The company has a market capitalization of $232.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.83 and a 52-week high of $61.95.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $33.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $32.73 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 15.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 9th were issued a $0.627 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 8th. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.46%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on VZ. Tigress Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. HSBC increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Cowen increased their price target on Verizon Communications from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Redburn Partners began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.31.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

