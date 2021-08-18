Icon Wealth Partners LLC Has $930,000 Stock Holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Verra Mobility Co. (NASDAQ:VRRM) by 439.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 60,539 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,320 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Verra Mobility were worth $930,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Verra Mobility by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 8,275,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,012,000 after purchasing an additional 52,900 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 140,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after buying an additional 58,991 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 149.9% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 501,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after buying an additional 300,900 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in Verra Mobility by 78.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after buying an additional 10,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Verra Mobility by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Winslow Asset Management Inc. now owns 375,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,081,000 after purchasing an additional 16,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.88% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Rebecca Collins sold 5,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 18,345 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Patricia Chiodo sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.93, for a total value of $1,274,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on VRRM shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Verra Mobility from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Verra Mobility from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Verra Mobility currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.70.

Shares of VRRM opened at $15.44 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 3.95. Verra Mobility Co. has a 1 year low of $9.14 and a 1 year high of $17.50. The company has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.25 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $15.30.

Verra Mobility (NASDAQ:VRRM) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Verra Mobility had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 0.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Verra Mobility Co. will post 0.65 EPS for the current year.

Verra Mobility Profile

Verra Mobility Corp. engages in the provision of smart mobility technology solutions and services. It operates through the Government Solutions and Commercial Services segments. The Government Solutions segment delivers traffic law enforcement services and products to state and local governments. The Commercial Services segment offers tolling and violation management services to rental car companies, commercial fleet vehicle owners, and violation issuing authorities.

