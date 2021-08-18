Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Position in Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Realty Income Co. (NYSE:O) by 44.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 35,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,103 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $2,392,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Realty Income by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,579,478 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $346,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,938 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Realty Income by 6.0% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 23,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,467,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.3% during the first quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 45,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,898,000 after purchasing an additional 6,070 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Realty Income by 47.0% during the first quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 381,033 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,196,000 after purchasing an additional 121,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accredited Investors Inc. lifted its stake in Realty Income by 15.1% during the first quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 4,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 567 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Realty Income news, Director Ronald Merriman sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $280,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,353.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on O. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Realty Income from $74.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Raymond James upped their price objective on Realty Income from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Realty Income from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Mizuho raised Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Realty Income in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $79.00 price objective on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Realty Income presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $76.17.

NYSE:O opened at $72.31 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.04, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $69.41. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Realty Income Co. has a 12 month low of $57.00 and a 12 month high of $72.73.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $464.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $430.93 million. Realty Income had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 20.89%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Realty Income Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a sep 21 dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.2355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Realty Income’s payout ratio is 83.48%.

About Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 6,500 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with our commercial clients.

