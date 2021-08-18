Icon Wealth Partners LLC Increases Stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eaton Co. plc (NYSE:ETN) by 34.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,077 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,333 shares during the quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Eaton were worth $2,531,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $29,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Eaton by 110.8% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. First Command Bank purchased a new position in Eaton during the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Eaton by 70.2% during the 1st quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 303 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 70.49% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ETN opened at $166.90 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.14. Eaton Co. plc has a 52-week low of $96.24 and a 52-week high of $168.90. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Eaton (NYSE:ETN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $5.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. Eaton had a return on equity of 15.03% and a net margin of 9.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 35.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eaton Co. plc will post 6.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.76 dividend. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. Eaton’s payout ratio is 71.70%.

In related news, insider Uday Yadav sold 32,189 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.43, for a total transaction of $5,357,215.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Nandakumar Cheruvatath sold 6,400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.56, for a total value of $937,984.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,161 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,980,716.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 40,790 shares of company stock valued at $6,653,984. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Eaton from $140.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Eaton in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Eaton from $166.00 to $169.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Eaton from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Eaton has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $160.33.

Eaton Company Profile

Eaton Corp. Plc is a power management company, which provides energy-efficient solutions for electrical, hydraulic, and mechanical power. It operates through the following segments: Electrical Americas and Electrical Global, Hydraulics, Aerospace, Vehicle, and eMobility. The Electrical Americas and Electrical Global segment engages in sales contracts for electrical components, industrial components, power distribution and assemblies, residential products, single and three phase power quality, wiring devices, circuit protection, utility power distribution, power reliability equipment, and service.

