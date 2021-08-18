Icon Wealth Partners LLC Sells 81 Shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT)

Icon Wealth Partners LLC lowered its holdings in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT) by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Icon Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TLT. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 154.9% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,769,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $646,040,000 after acquiring an additional 2,898,120 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 102.9% in the first quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 1,084,464 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $146,891,000 after buying an additional 550,055 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $72,879,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 13.8% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,505,538 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $474,826,000 after buying an additional 425,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 70.8% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,012,495 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $137,146,000 after buying an additional 419,716 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ TLT opened at $148.85 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $146.43. iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $133.19 and a 52-week high of $167.24.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were paid a $0.182 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%.

About iShares 20 Year Treasury Bond ETF

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

