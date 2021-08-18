Ieq Capital LLC Acquires Shares of 33,345 Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM)

Ieq Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International Inc. (NYSE:XM) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 33,345 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,275,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zimmer Partners LP purchased a new position in Qualtrics International during the first quarter valued at $1,909,000. Pendal Group Limited bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $235,000. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $60,102,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $1,197,000. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Qualtrics International in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on XM shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Qualtrics International from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets raised Qualtrics International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $45.00 in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Qualtrics International in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Qualtrics International from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Qualtrics International has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.83.

In other Qualtrics International news, CTO John Thimsen sold 1,814 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.85, for a total transaction of $74,101.90. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 1,175,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,003,488.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE XM opened at $42.23 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.26. Qualtrics International Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.36 and a 1-year high of $57.28. The company has a market capitalization of $21.73 billion and a PE ratio of -65.98.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $249.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.66 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 37.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Qualtrics International Inc. will post -1.76 EPS for the current year.

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

